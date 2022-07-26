World Share

Europe Endures Devastating Heatwave

Europe is enduring its worst heatwave in years, where temperatures are hitting record highs in places such as the UK. Deadly wildfires are also ravaging Portugal, Spain and France, forcing thousands to flee. Firefighters are trying to contain dozens of blazes across the continent, which according to climate scientists will continue in greater numbers in the coming decades. We take a look at what measures Türkiye is taking as it braces for a heatwave that has already ravaged Europe. Guests: Stefan Doerr Professor at Swansea University Abdulkadir Develi Associate Professor at Ankara Yildırim Beyazit University