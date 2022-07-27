POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Electoral commission: More than 94% voted in favour of change
02:28
World
Electoral commission: More than 94% voted in favour of change
Tunisia is on course to adopt a new constitution following Monday's referendum. Vote counting has ended and the electoral commission says that according to preliminary results, more than 94 percent voted in favour of the changes. It will expand the powers of the president, Kais Saied. Voter turnout was low with Saied's opponents boycotting the poll, calling it 'illegitimate' and 'undemocratic'.
July 27, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?