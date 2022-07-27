July 27, 2022
Israeli forces demolish houses of accused Palestinian gunmen
Israeli forces demolished the homes of two Palestinians accused of killing an Israeli security guard in an occupied West Bank settlement in April. The town mayor denounced the operation and pledged support for the relatives as hundreds gathered to protest. Israeli authorities have demolished 420 Palestinian-owned structures in the West Bank so far this year, compared with 911 for the whole of 2021, according to UN figures.
