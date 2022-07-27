POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
IMF slashes global growth forecast, sees rising risk of recession
IMF slashes global growth forecast, sees rising risk of recession
The war in Ukraine, lockdowns in China, and rising consumer prices are threatening to push the global economy to the brink of a recession. That's according to the International Monetary Fund's updated World Economic Outlook released this week. According to the lender, global economic growth will slow this year to 3.2%. It's a downgrade from the Fund's projection in April, and much lower than last year's expansion of more than 6%. For more on global economy, we spoke to David Madden, who is a market analyst at Equiti Capital in London. #IMF #GlobalEconomy #GrowthProspects
July 27, 2022
