POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
North Korea reportedly warns of a ‘second Korean War’ on armistice anniversary
04:33
World
North Korea reportedly warns of a ‘second Korean War’ on armistice anniversary
It's been almost 70 years since North and South Korea signed an armistice agreement. A formal declaration that ended the Korean War in 1953. Leonid Petrov from the International College of Management discusses media reports that North Korea is using the anniversary of the armistice to warn of the possibility of a "second Korean War." #armisticeanniversary #peaceandsecurity #koreanwar
July 27, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?