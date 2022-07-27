POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Istanbul's Joint Co-ordination Centre to manage grain exports
01:55
World
Istanbul's Joint Co-ordination Centre to manage grain exports
A special co-ordination centre has been opened in Istanbul to monitor grain exports from Ukrainian ports. Under the deal mediated by Turkiye, the centre will be staffed by Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials. Türkiye's defence minister said he hoped shipments could start soon. Meanwhile in Ukraine, a vital bridge linking Russian-occupied areas in the Kherson region has been closed after repeated Ukrainian missile strikes. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
July 27, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?