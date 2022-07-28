POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa latest region to be caught between Russia and the West
04:58
World
Africa latest region to be caught between Russia and the West
As fighting in Ukraine enters its sixth month, a new front has opened, in the battle for influence across the globe. Africa is the latest region to be caught between Russia and the West. Many countries are under increasing Western pressure to express disapproval of Moscow's attack, while seeking to maintain access to Russian grain and other exports. Kabir Adamu from Beacon Consulting Limited unpacks the impact of the Ukraine conflict on Africa. #Africa #Russia #Ukraine
July 28, 2022
