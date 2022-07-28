World Share

Will the populist right step into the void left by Draghi?

Italy could be on course to vote in its first female prime minister following the resignation of Mario Draghi. It would be a significant achievement for Giorgia Meloni, but many remain wary, because her party traces its roots back to Benito Mussolini -- the facist dictator who came to power almost a century ago. So what can Europe and its partners expect from this untested right-wing populist leader? And more importantly, what will happen to the essential economic reforms Mario Draghi failed to push through? GUESTS: Alan Friedman Author and Journalist Ylenja Lucaselli Member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Roberto D'Alimonte Professor of Political Science at Luiss -Guido Carli University Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.