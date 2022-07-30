POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Scramble for Africa
25:46
World
Africa Matters: Scramble for Africa
This week, we look at a new battle for influence as the French president and top Russian officials visit the continent as the global food crisis worsens. Senior research fellow at Africa-Asia Dialogues, Thembisa Fakude helps us unpack the issue. We then head to Nigeria to look into a lecturers' strike which is now into its fifth month, and its impact on university students. And we go to South Africa, where a public hospital is using high-tech robots to perform intricate surgeries. #africamatters
July 30, 2022
