World Share

Africa Matters: Scramble for Africa

This week, we look at a new battle for influence as the French president and top Russian officials visit the continent as the global food crisis worsens. Senior research fellow at Africa-Asia Dialogues, Thembisa Fakude helps us unpack the issue. We then head to Nigeria to look into a lecturers' strike which is now into its fifth month, and its impact on university students. And we go to South Africa, where a public hospital is using high-tech robots to perform intricate surgeries. #africamatters