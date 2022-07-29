POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US economy disappoints with 0.9% contraction in second quarter
04:44
BizTech
US economy disappoints with 0.9% contraction in second quarter
Eurozone GDP grew 0.7% in the second quarter of the year. That beat expectations, and follows a disappointing report out of the US overnight. The world's largest economy shrank by 0.9% in the three months to June. That follows a first quarter contraction of 1.6%, meeting the textbook definition of a recession. For more on that, we spoke to Craig Erlam, who is a senior market analyst at OANDA in London. #Recession #GDP #Eurozone
July 29, 2022
