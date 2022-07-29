POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US economy in recession after second quarter contraction
08:58
BizTech
US economy in recession after second quarter contraction
Data show US GDP shrank just under 1% in the three months to June, compared to the same quarter last year. That follows a larger contraction in the first three months of the year. Most economic literature will tell you that two consecutive quarters of decline means a technical recession. The state of the US economy will have broad implications for the rest of the world. That's according to the IMF's updated World Economic Outlook released this week. It slashed its forecast for global growth, citing the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. For more on that, we spoke to Mickey Levy in New York, who is the chief economist for the US and Asia at Berenberg Capital Markets. #Recession #UnitedStates #GDP
July 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?