Lufthansa's ground staff on strike, demand pay raise

As the cost of living is rising in Europe, so is strike action by public workers. In the UK thousands of railway workers have downed tools this week, pushing for higher wages to offset soaring inflation. And in Germany, a strike by ground staff forced carrier Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights, causing disruptions and frustrating holidaymakers keen to travel after COVID-19 lockdowns. Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin. For more on disrupted travel industry, Taha Meli Arvas joined us on set. He's an adjunct professor of finance at Bogazici University in Istanbul. #LufthansaStrike #RailwayStrike #TravelIndustry
July 29, 2022
