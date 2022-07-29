World Share

Saudi Arabia Reveals Latest Plans On Trillion Dollar Megaproject – The Line

For several years, the Saudi leadership planned to build a futuristic, green city in the middle of the desert. The project dubbed Neom comes with a price tag of 1 trillion dollars. At the centre of this megaproject, which will cover an area larger than Kuwait, will be a skyscraper called, The Line. Construction has reportedly begun on what will be the largest man-made structure ever if completed. It is expected to run on renewable energy and vertical farms to feed its millions of residents. The project is being pushed heavily by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as well. So we ask if this trillion-dollar linear city is more fantasy than the future. Guests: Taha Arvas Adjunct Professor of Finance at Bogazici University Karol Janas Institute of Urban and Regional Development