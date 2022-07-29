World Share

Tunisians Overwhelmingly Approve of Enhancing Presidential Powers

For one year, Tunisians have been waiting to see where their country would go after President Kais Saied sacked his government and suspended parliament. On Monday, Tunisians went to the polls and approved a new constitution. The country's long-awaited referendum saw only 30% of eligible voters show up. And the results were overwhelmingly in favour of President Saied, with more than 94% voting yes. The new constitution will place Tunisia's president in command of the military, allow him to appoint a government without parliamentary approval, extend his power over the judiciary and make it nearly impossible to remove him from office. Tunisia's fledgling democracy was born after its 2010 revolution that sparked the Arab Spring, where long-time rulers across North Africa and the Middle East were overthrown by mass demonstrations. Guests: Ricard Gonzalez Journalist and Political Analyst Ghaya Ben Mbarek Journalist