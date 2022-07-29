POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tunisians Overwhelmingly Approve of Enhancing Presidential Powers
12:35
World
Tunisians Overwhelmingly Approve of Enhancing Presidential Powers
For one year, Tunisians have been waiting to see where their country would go after President Kais Saied sacked his government and suspended parliament. On Monday, Tunisians went to the polls and approved a new constitution. The country's long-awaited referendum saw only 30% of eligible voters show up. And the results were overwhelmingly in favour of President Saied, with more than 94% voting yes. The new constitution will place Tunisia's president in command of the military, allow him to appoint a government without parliamentary approval, extend his power over the judiciary and make it nearly impossible to remove him from office. Tunisia's fledgling democracy was born after its 2010 revolution that sparked the Arab Spring, where long-time rulers across North Africa and the Middle East were overthrown by mass demonstrations. Guests: Ricard Gonzalez Journalist and Political Analyst Ghaya Ben Mbarek Journalist
July 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?