July 31, 2022
Officials say technical preparations for grain exports completed
Ukrainian officials are walking a tightrope between a war on their own soil, and a global hunger crisis….working to stave off Russian advances and take back territory…while they coordinate with Russian and other officials to export their own grain. Many Ukrainian civilians are doing the same. Like farmers who rely on the exports to sustain themselves amid frontlines in constant flux.
