China's manufacturing output growth slower than expected in July
Mainland China stocks are rising, along with most other Asia-Pacific indices on Monday, as a private survey on Chinese factory activity showed slight growth in July. The reading was better than China's official Purchasing Managers' Index released over the weekend, which showed a clear contraction in factory activity. For more on that, we were joined by Han Tan, who is the chief market analyst at Exinity Group. #China #Japan #Manufacturing
August 1, 2022
