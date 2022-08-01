POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One Express - UN Disarmament Chief Izumi Nakamitsu
05:00
World
One on One Express - UN Disarmament Chief Izumi Nakamitsu
The last nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Conference in 2015 failed due to disagreements between nuclear and non-nuclear states. Increasing tensions among the US, China and Russia are making negotiations at this year's NPT conference even more challenging. TRT World sat down with the UN Under-Secretary General for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu to talk about preventing a nuclear catastrophe.
August 1, 2022
