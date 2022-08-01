POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How will the rising cost of living impact Senegal’s elections?
Polls have closed in Senegal’s legislative elections and experts believe it could set the stage for the 2024 presidential polls. The opposition is hoping this vote will force President Macky Sall’s ruling Alliance for the Republic to form a coalition, dashing his hopes of a third term. Olawale Ismail weighs in on how the rising cost of living will influence voters. #Senegal #Elections #mackysall
August 1, 2022
