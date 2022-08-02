World Share

Why Russia’s Balkan influence threatens region's fragile peace

Following Russia’s conflict in Ukraine, European leaders have formally approved Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU. The bloc hasn’t welcomed a new country since Croatia in 2013. But it hasn’t been so straightforward for others - such as the Balkan states - Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania - who remain on a long waiting list. Will Russia increase its influence in the region?