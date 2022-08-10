POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can the EU stay united over Russian gas?
26:00
World
Can the EU stay united over Russian gas?
Winter is coming and the EU has agreed to reduce its Russian gas consumption by 15% between now and next spring. It thinks it can manage. EU Members have supported this - with the exception of Hungary. Others, including Poland, Spain and Portugal were sceptical, fearing the cuts could trigger a supply emergency. So, is the EU agreement fair to all the countries in the bloc? Guests: Julius Horvath Professor of Economics at Central European University, Budapest and Vienna Denis MacShane Former UK Minister for Europe Joanna Pandera CEO at Forum Energii Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
August 10, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?