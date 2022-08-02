POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US drone strike in Kabul kills Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri
The US has confirmed that it's killed senior Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan. The Egyptian-born surgeon was believed to be one of the main architects of the 9/11 attacks, and had a 25 million dollar bounty on his head. He took over as head of Al Qaeda in 2011, after founder Osama bin Laden was killed in a US special forces raid in Pakistan. Shoaib Hasan has the details.
August 2, 2022
