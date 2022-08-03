POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China imposes economic curbs on Taiwan over Pelosi visit
China imposes economic curbs on Taiwan over Pelosi visit
China has halted some trade with Taiwan in retaliation to the visit of United States House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi to the island. Beijing says it’s stopped importing fish and fruits from Taiwan, while exports of natural sand have also been suspended. Beijing has often targeted Taiwan's agricultural industry for punishment over political issues. Meanwhile, chip maker TSMC says the global supply of semiconductors could be affected due to tensions between the world's two largest economies. For more on that, we spoke to David Madden, who is a market analyst at Equiti Capital in London. #China #Taiwan #NancyPelosi
August 3, 2022
