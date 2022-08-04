POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Indicting a Former President | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
26:00
World
Indicting a Former President | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Donald Trump returned to Washington last week for the first time since he left office, as the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the attack on the US Capitol now looks at Trump’s actions and the extent of his involvement in trying to overturn the 2020 election results. Guests: Sam Nunberg, Advisor to Former President Donald Trump William Banks, Chair of the American Bar Association's Standing Committee on Law and National Security
August 4, 2022
