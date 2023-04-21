POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iraq's longest post-election deadlock sparks protests
26:15
World
Iraq's longest post-election deadlock sparks protests
When Muqtada al Sadr ordered his supporters to resign from parliament in June, he said it was to end months of political deadlock. But there’s still no government, and now there’s protests on the streets of Iraq. Thousands of Sadrists marched through Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, ultimately storming parliament after becoming increasingly frustration with corruption, the political system, and the Iran-backed Coordination Framework’s pick for prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. Many on the streets are demanding the constitution be reformed, but will their calls be heard? Or just cause further chaos in a country already in crisis? Guests: Dhiaa al Asadi Former Chair of the Sadrist Political Office Tallha Abdulrazaq Iraqi Security and Political Analyst Marsin Alshamary Harvard Kennedy School's Middle East Initiative Research Fellow
April 21, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?