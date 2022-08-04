BizTech Share

Oil companies' profits have nearly doubled compared to last year

Oil prices are rebounding today, after dropping to their lowest level in months on weak US demand. US crude oil inventories rose unexpectedly last week as exports and domestic demand weakened. On the supply side, OPEC and its allies agreed to a small increase in their collective output, equal to about 0.1% of global oil demand. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has slammed the "grotesque greed" of energy majors. He's urging governments to "tax excessive profits" and use the proceeds to boost social spending. For more on that, we spoke to Osama Rizvi, who is energy and economic analyst at Primary Vision in Lahore. #Oil #OilPrices #OPEC