POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine warns of new Russian southern offensive
01:51
World
Ukraine warns of new Russian southern offensive
The Turkish defence minister says three grain ships will set sail from Ukranian ports on Friday, following the success of the first mission earlier this week. It's hoped the deal brokered by Türkiye and the UN could mean the export of millions of tonnes of crucial grain, that's previously been blockaded by Russia. Meanwhile, Moscow continues its bombardment of eastern parts of Ukraine with reports that at least eight people have been killed in town of Toretsk. Kiev says Moscow could be preparing new operations in the south including an attack on the President’s home town.
August 4, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?