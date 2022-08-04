POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish President Erdogan is due to meet Vladimir Putin in Sochi
02:36
World
Turkish President Erdogan is due to meet Vladimir Putin in Sochi
The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. On their agenda will be the Ukrainian grain deal brokered by Türkiye and the UN, along with Ankara's desire to stop the operations of terror groups like the PKK, YPG and PYD near the Syrian border. Erdogan and Putin's meeting will be the second time the two have met in a month. Our Editor-at-large, Yusuf Erim reports from Sochi.
August 4, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?