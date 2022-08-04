Turkish President Erdogan is due to meet Vladimir Putin in Sochi

World Share

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. On their agenda will be the Ukrainian grain deal brokered by Türkiye and the UN, along with Ankara's desire to stop the operations of terror groups like the PKK, YPG and PYD near the Syrian border. Erdogan and Putin's meeting will be the second time the two have met in a month. Our Editor-at-large, Yusuf Erim reports from Sochi.