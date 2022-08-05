POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The third anniversary of India-controlled Kashmir losing its autonomy
25:00
World
For many Kashmiris, August 5th, 2019, was a day of confusion and concern as India's parliament abolished the 75-year-old constitutional clause known as Article 370. Indian troops marched into the Kashmir valley, and a round-the-clock curfew was imposed. Cable TV, phone lines and the internet were all cut off. And for months, food and other supply chains were disrupted. We discuss the fallout and whether Delhi's decision has helped Kashmiris or Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political ambitions. Guests: Muzzammil Ayubb Thakur President of World Kashmir Freedom Movement Raman Malik BJP Spokesperson Moeed Pirzada Journalist and Political Commentator
August 5, 2022
