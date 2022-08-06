POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: DRC - Failing to Keep the Peace
25:32
World
Africa Matters: DRC - Failing to Keep the Peace
Tensions flare in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, as residents accuse the UN peacekeepers of failing to protect them from decades of violence. Michael Tshibangu, the president of the Association for Development in Congo, shares his thoughts on the crisis. In Kenya, 22 million people are registered to vote in Tuesday's general election. But what are their worries as they head to the polls? And bakeries are closing in Africa's largest economy Nigeria, as bread and production costs soar. #africamatters
August 6, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?