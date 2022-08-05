POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India's 5G spectrum auction attracts $19B in bids
India's 5G spectrum auction has ended with the country's three biggest mobile service providers and a new entrant bidding a combined 19 billion dollars to upgrade their networks. India's government expects to begin rolling out the 5G network in October, significantly increasing internet download speeds. Smita Sharma reports from New Delhi. For the details, we spoke to business strategy specialist Harish Bijoor in Bengaluru. #India #5G #InternetSpeed
August 5, 2022
