BizTech Share

Turkish hazelnut pickers celebrate start of fruitful harvest season

If you have ever enjoyed some Nutella, there is a very good chance that you have consumed Turkish hazelnuts. Türkiye is the world's biggest exporter of hazelnuts and the city of Giresun in the Black Sea region has emerged as a hub for growers, processors and sellers. As much of the city's economy relies on the dry fruit, the harvest season holds immense importance for residents. And as Rumeysa Codar reports, they celebrate it with music and other festivities. #Giresun #Hazelnut #Agriculture