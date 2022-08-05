World Share

Blinken: China has taken dangerous acts to new level

The United States has summoned China's ambassador to the White House to protest China's military actions which it called irresponsible and at odds with maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Hours after Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to Taiwan, Beijing fired ballistic missiles near Taiwan as part of huge military exercises. China sees the visit by Pelosi, as a challenge to its claims of sovereignty over Taipei but US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ruled out any change in America's official policy on Taiwan and China.