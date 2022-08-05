China says ending co-operation with US on multiple issues

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

China has announced its ending cooperation with the US on multiple issues. They include high-level military talks, climate change, immigration and cross-border crime prevention. Beijing says it had to act against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Ivan Eland from the Center on Peace and Liberty discusses the escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington. #Pelosi #China #USA