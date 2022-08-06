POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Italian politician Salvini pledges to move migrant centres to North Africa
Italian politician Matteo Salvini has made tackling immigration the cornerstone of his party's campaign ahead of September's snap general election. Salvini, formerly Italy's Interior Minister and leader of the right wing Liga party, visited the Italian island of Lampedusa, where he said just 15 percent of current migrant arrivals qualify as refugees. He's promising to reduce irregular migration and wants to establish screening centres for asylum seekers in north Africa.
August 6, 2022
