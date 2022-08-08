August 8, 2022
02:49
02:49
More Videos
Senate passes Biden's landmark bill on climate, healthcare, taxes
US President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats are celebrating a major win of his domestic agenda. It's the passage of a bill that will pay for initiatives to tackle the climate crisis, lower prescription drug prices and force wealthy Americans and corporations to pay more taxes. The vote was reached Sunday, despite enormous push-back from Republicans. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the story.
More Videos