Crude oil, natural gas prices slump as investors fear recession

Oil prices have slumped to start the week amid persistent fears that major economies are heading for another recession. The international crude benchmark Brent has recovered slightly after going down to $94 a barrel. Natural gas prices have also fallen by more than 2% on the prospect of weaker demand from places like China. For more on energy, we were joined by Exinity Group chief market analyst Han Tan. #Oil #NaturalGas #Energy