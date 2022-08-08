POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel and Islamic Jihad confirm ceasefire brokered by Egypt
03:23
World
Israel and Islamic Jihad confirm ceasefire brokered by Egypt
Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement declared a truce late on Sunday, ending three days of violence. Egyptian mediators proposed the ceasefire to end the trading of rockets and artillery fire between the Israeli army and the Gaza-based armed group. Raji Souran from the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights weighs in on the significance of this ceasefire agreement. #Israel #Gaza #Ceasefire
August 8, 2022
