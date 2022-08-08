World Share

Europe suffers from water shortages as severe drought imminent

The UK, Germany and the Netherlands, three countries accustomed to regular rainfall, are experiencing drought this summer. France has cut nuclear power production to save water in its rivers and Germany is warning that the Rhine, a key shipping route, is reaching critically low levels. Samantha Burgess from the Copernicus Climate Change Service explains how much climate change is contributing to this crisis. #Europe #Climatecrisis #drought