POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Europe suffers from water shortages as severe drought imminent
04:02
World
Europe suffers from water shortages as severe drought imminent
The UK, Germany and the Netherlands, three countries accustomed to regular rainfall, are experiencing drought this summer. France has cut nuclear power production to save water in its rivers and Germany is warning that the Rhine, a key shipping route, is reaching critically low levels. Samantha Burgess from the Copernicus Climate Change Service explains how much climate change is contributing to this crisis. #Europe #Climatecrisis #drought
August 8, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?