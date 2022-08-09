POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia-Ukraine: What does the grain export deal look like?
The first grain shipments out of Ukraine, under a deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey, could herald the easing of a global food crisis sparked by the conflict. Can the world trust Russia to stick to the agreement - and will this short term deal be enough to halt the spiralling global food crisis? GUESTS: Arnaud Petit Executive Director of the International Grain Council Domitilla Sagramoso Senior Lecturer in Security at King's College London Mykola Vorobiov Ukrainian political and military journalist Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
August 9, 2022
