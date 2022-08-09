POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye plans to secure maritime interest in the Mediterranean
04:22
World
Türkiye plans to secure maritime interest in the Mediterranean
Turkiye's fourth drilling ship is being launched from the port city of Mersin on Tuesday. The Abdulhamid Han is the most advanced ship in Turkiye's drilling fleet, and will carry out exploratory missions as part of Ankara's Blue Homeland doctrine, a maritime policy based on the country's sovereign rights. Zuhal Mert Uzuner, associate professor of international relations at Marmara University, explains the significance of this doctrine. #Türkiye #AbdulHamidHan #BlueHomelanddoctrine
August 9, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?