Türkiye Aims to Boost its Presence in the Arctic
12:56
World
Last month, Turkish scientists completed a 3-week expedition to the Arctic, where they studied the effects of climate change and pollution on the region's ecosystem. Türkiye's interest in the world's polar regions has seen recent boosts following several expeditions in the past few years. We take a look at how strategic rivalries in the Arctic have changed since Russia's attack on Ukraine and where Türkiye stands, given its close ties and cooperation with Russia in the Arctic. Guests: Arild Moe Research Professor at Fridtjof Nansen Institute Ebru Caymaz Assistant Professor at Canakkale 18 Mart University
August 9, 2022
