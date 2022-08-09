World Share

Kosovo, Serbia at a Breaking Point?

In this episode, we look at renewed tensions between Serbia and Kosovo ahead of a meeting in Brussels between Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The EU says it's difficult to predict if the meeting on August 18 will help restart the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina. Relations between the two countries reached a breaking point last week when ethnic Serbs blocked access to two border crossings in the north of Kosovo. Taulant Qenaj went to Mitrovica in Kosovo to see how the situation is there now. Also, Bulgarians are heading into another snap election, the fourth in two years. And each one of them has dragged the country into a political crisis. In late July, the Bulgarian Socialist Party announced it had failed to form a government following the resignation of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. We take a closer look at why Petkov's pro-EU government collapsed after just six months, and how the conflict in Ukraine has changed Bulgaria's political landscape. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉http://trt.world/fvfp