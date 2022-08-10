POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China inflation accelerated to two-year high of 2.7% in July
03:42
BizTech
China inflation accelerated to two-year high of 2.7% in July
Asian markets are deep in the red after China reported that consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in two years. Inflation in the world's second largest economy accelerated to 2.7% in July. That's relatively low in global standards, but it's the most since July 2020. It shows that China is dealing with the effects of persistent supply chain bottlenecks and higher oil prices. But it would have been even higher if not for pandemic-related lockdowns keeping down consumer spending. For more on consumer prices in China and the US, we spoke to Craig Erlam, who is a senior market analyst at OANDA in London. #China #Inflation #ConsumerPrices
August 10, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?