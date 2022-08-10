World Share

Can a ceasefire bring peace to Chad?

Chad's military council signed a ceasefire agreement with dozens of opposition factions. But does it mean anything since the country’s largest rebel group refused to sign on? We look at how the Doha deal can affect peace talks in the country later this month, and a promised presidential election. Guests: David Otto Director for Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies Andrew E. Yaw Tchie Senior Research Fellow at Norwegian Institute of International Affairs Paul Melly Consulting Fellow for Africa Programme at Chatham House