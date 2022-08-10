POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China issues white paper on unification with Taiwan
03:38
World
China issues white paper on unification with Taiwan
China has issued a 'white paper' on Taiwan, re-affirming that the self-governing island falls under Beijing's control. This as China just wrapped up military drills in waters around Taiwan, triggered by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to the island. Asia political risk analyst Ross Feingold discusses whether China is using this visit by Pelosi as a pretext to step up its operations and perhaps speed the timetable of its plans of re-unification. #China #WhitePaper #Taiwan,
August 10, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?