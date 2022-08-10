POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine's President says the war can only end with the liberation of Crimea
01:56
World
Ukraine's President says the war can only end with the liberation of Crimea
Vlodomyr Zelenskyy was speaking after a string of explosions hit a Russian airbase there, killing one person. Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014. Ukraine's denied responsibility for the blasts but it regards the annexation as illegitimate. Meanwhile Russian shelling in central Ukraine has claimed the lives of 16 civilians and again raised concerns about the safety of the nuclear plant in Zaphorizia.
August 10, 2022
