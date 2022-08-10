August 10, 2022
Trump invokes Fifth Amendment right, declines to answer questions
As former US President, Donald Trump never usually turns down an opportunity to make his feelings known. But in New York, he chose a different tack. he invoked his fifth amendment rights and declined to answer questions under oath about alleged fraud at his family business. The legal pressures seem to be piling up for the former president whose house was raided by the FBI just two days ago.
