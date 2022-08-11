POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Over 1000 firefighters battle wildfire in south-western France
01:45
World
Over 1000 firefighters battle wildfire in south-western France
Firefighters in France are being joined by teams from five other European countries as they struggle to contain a huge blaze caused by the ongoing heatwave. A wildfire is raging at an unprecedented rate near the famous wine region south of Bordeaux, forcing more than ten thousand residents to evacuate. This summer France and a number of other European countries have seen a wave of deadly wildfires.
August 11, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?