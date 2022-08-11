World Share

Over 1000 firefighters battle wildfire in south-western France

Firefighters in France are being joined by teams from five other European countries as they struggle to contain a huge blaze caused by the ongoing heatwave. A wildfire is raging at an unprecedented rate near the famous wine region south of Bordeaux, forcing more than ten thousand residents to evacuate. This summer France and a number of other European countries have seen a wave of deadly wildfires.