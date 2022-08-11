POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Secretary of state concludes his tour to three African countries
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has concluded his three country African tour with a visit to Rwanda. Blinken's tour comes within weeks of similar trips by French President Emmanuel Macron and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a new competition for geopolitical influence by international powers across the continent. But African leaders remain skeptical and calls for greater democracy have been countered by accusations of foreign interference.
August 11, 2022
