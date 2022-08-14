POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Kenya - Elections and Expectations
Africa Matters: Kenya - Elections and Expectations
This week, we focus on what Kenyans expect as they wait for news on who will be their next president. Patrick Gathara, a strategic communications consultant, shares his insights. The United States joins the list of superpowers trying to woo Africa as Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the continent, promising to boost trade while pushing for democracy. And the clock is ticking for Zimbabweans in South Africa, as the government there says come December 31st, it will not renew permits that allow them to work and study in the country.
August 14, 2022
